Grandmother shot in head on her way home from work, police say

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta woman who was the mother of five and grandmother of four was gunned down while on her way home from work last weekend.
Beverly Jenkins worked at the City of Refuge as a resident service specialist, working with women and children dealing with homelessness, helping them with resumes, jobs and transitional housing.
When she left work early Sunday morning, she stopped to get gas on the way home and things took a terrible turn. Jenkins was shot in the head, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
As family members mourn their loss, Atlanta homicide detectives are working around the clock to catch Jenkins' killer.
The victim's heartbroken loved ones speak out for the first time, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man runs from car during traffic stop; police find baby's body in back seat, detectives say
- Mom killed shielding children from car on 1st day of school
- Georgia deputy's 4-year-old granddaughter killed in crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}