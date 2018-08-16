Man runs from car during traffic stop; police find baby's body in back seat, detectives say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a 10-month-old child.
The Greenville Police Department in Meriwether County said one of their officers pulled over Cameron Ramon Reese, 22, for speeding Wednesday morning.
Officers said Reese ran from the car, but when they looked in the back seat of the vehicle they found the body of 10-month-old Ayla Reeves.
Detectives said Reese was watching the child when he called the girl’s mother, Nikia Reeves, 19, and said the child was not breathing.
When Reeves went to the home, she said Reese was acting suspicious. The three then got in the car. Police said that’s when Reeves questioned Reese about what happened to the baby.
Investigators said Reese then pulled a knife on Reeves, who then jumped out of the car.
Officers were able to track down Reese with K-9s. He has been charged with aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.
The GBI said they are trying to determine the child’s cause of death, pending an autopsy.
