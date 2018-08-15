Georgia deputy's 4-year-old granddaughter killed in crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The 4-year-old granddaughter of a Paulding County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was killed Tuesday in a car accident, the AJC reported.
Alora Rose Sell was involved in a crash on Ga. 101 South, which is in the Union community, the sheriff’s office wrote in a post Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page.
She was the granddaughter of a Paulding County detention officer, the post said.
On a GoFundMe page created to assist the family with funeral costs and other expenses, Alora’s mother said she left work to pick up two of her children from her parents’ house.
Haley Borders Sell said she, Alora and her 3-year-old son were hit from behind by a speeding vehicle.
“She was barely alive as my dad pulled her from my van and I administered CPR,” she wrote. “My other children watched. This has been a nightmare that I just want to wake from.”
More than $4,000 in donations have poured into the GoFundMe page. The goal is $20,000.
“I’m banged up pretty bad,” Sell said. “My vehicle (is) totaled.”
She said the worst part is, “I’m planning a funeral instead of a Trolls birthday party for my sweet beautiful baby girl.”
This story was written by Steve Burns for the AJC.
