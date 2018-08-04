Police identify man shot, killed after gunman fires into car on I-20

ATLANTA - Police have identified a man who died after being shot while driving on I-20 early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police say a gunman fired several shots into a Volkswagon, striking the driver in the head. He was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.
Police have identified the victim as Rodrigo Castillo, 33, from Mableton.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'The child was screaming': 4-year-old struggled as mother tossed her into Florida river
- $543 million lottery jackpot isn't enough to get 11 office pool colleagues to quit
- Teacher's assistant accused of shooting, killing high school sweetheart
“There were multiple shots fired inside the vehicle. We were able to recover a number shell casings," said Atlanta police Lt. Andrea Webster.
Lanes were shut down for several hours as police investigated the scene. They have since reopened.
Investigators hope DOT cameras recorded what happened, since they have no motive or a description of the shooter.
“We're canvassing the area for those and trying to find any footage that might help us,” Webster said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}