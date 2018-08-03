Man shot in the head while driving on Atlanta interstate

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that shut down Interstate 20 and that left one man critically injured.
The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta overnight Friday.
Investigators said the driver was the victim and the gunman fired several shots inside the car.
"There were multiple shots fired," said Atlanta police Lt.Andrea Webster.
The victim was listed in critical condition.
Lanes were shut down for several hours as police investigated the scene. They have since reopened.
