Neighbors say heavy rain caused road to buckle

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents say heavy rain caused a road in their neighborhood to buckle overnight.
Crews have blocked off the area on Windsor Drive in Forest Park early Friday morning.
Neighbors said the road collapse is blocking their only way out of their neighborhood.
We’re talking to the neighbors about the work to make repairs, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Heavy rain moved through the area late Thursday night and caused other areas to flood.
In Floyd County, the town of Cave Spring received several inches of rain and caused water to overrun much of the area.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}