COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Marlins found a way to stop Ronald Acuna from hitting a lead-off home run, and it resulted in benches clearing.
Jose Urena hit Acuna on the first pitch of Wednesday’s game, prompted chaos. Acuna remained down holding his elbow, visiting with trainers as more conflict unfolded in the middle of the field.
Acuna exits game.. tried giving it a go in top of 2nd inning.. but walks back in dugout— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 16, 2018
The Braves and Marlins benches cleared. Braves manager Brian Snitker had to be held back while screaming at umpires.
After it mildly calmed down, Acuna tossed his shin guard on the mound while walking to first. The bullpens came out and madness ensued.
Snitker was ejected. First base coach Eric Young Sr. appeared to shove Miami’s Brian Anderson, but he wasn’t ejected.
Urena was thrown out of the game, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly left the dugout to argue with the umpires. He stayed in the game.
Acuna hit a lead-off homer in three consecutive games, each against the Marlins. He homered twice Tuesday.
This article was written by Gabriel Burns with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
