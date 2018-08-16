  • Benches clear after Marlins hit Ronald Acuna in first at-bat

    By: Gabriel Burns, AJC Sports

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Marlins found a way to stop Ronald Acuna from hitting a lead-off home run, and it resulted in benches clearing.

    Jose Urena hit Acuna on the first pitch of Wednesday’s game, prompted chaos. Acuna remained down holding his elbow, visiting with trainers as more conflict unfolded in the middle of the field. 

    The Braves and Marlins benches cleared. Braves manager Brian Snitker had to be held back while screaming at umpires.

    After it mildly calmed down, Acuna tossed his shin guard on the mound while walking to first. The bullpens came out and madness ensued. 

    Snitker was ejected. First base coach Eric Young Sr. appeared to shove Miami’s Brian Anderson, but he wasn’t ejected.

    Urena was thrown out of the game, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly left the dugout to argue with the umpires. He stayed in the game.

    Acuna hit a lead-off homer in three consecutive games, each against the Marlins. He homered twice Tuesday.

