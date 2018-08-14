0 Acuna homers to lead off both games of Braves doubleheader

Quick, get a thesaurus. They are starting to run out of superlatives.

Seriously.

What else can be said to describe the start of the career of Ronald Acuña?

The Braves rookie led off both games of a doubleheader against the Marlins with a home run on Monday. He homered off Pablo Lopez to lead off the Braves’ 9-1 win in Game 1. He homered off Merandy Gonzalez on the first pitch of Game 2 – a blast to centerfield that was a no-doubter and traveled an estimated 441 feet.

The 20-year-old Acuña became the first player to hit a leadoff home run in both games of a doubleheader since 1999, when Brady Anderson did it for the Orioles against the White Sox, according to the Elias Sports. It was also done by Rickey Henderson in 1993 and Harry Hooper in 1913.

This is the second game we're playing today.



This is the second game @ronaldacunajr24 has leadoff with a dinger today.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/tyddCKAmr7 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 13, 2018

Acuña now has homered in four straight games and in six of the past seven. Monday’s home runs with the 16th and 17th of the season.

Remember that Acuña played in just his 66th game after he started the season at Triple-A, was called up to the major leagues on April 25 and missed 28 games with a left knee injury.

Acuña was 3-for-3 in Game 1 with the home run and a two-run double. Acuña has now led off a game with a homer four times this season.

The impressive stats really add up since Acuña was moved to the leadoff spot after the all-star break. In the 23 games, including his first at-bat in Monday’s nightcap, he has hit .349 (30-for-86) with 10 home runs, one triple and six doubles.

This article was written by Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

