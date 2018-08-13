0 One-of-a-kind autographed baseball sells for record price!

COOPERSTOWN, NY - A baseball signed by 11 members of the original National Baseball Hall of Fame class in 1939 sold for a record $623,368.80 Sunday at SCP Auctions’ Summer Premier Auction, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

The Reach Official American League baseball contained the signatures of Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Tris Speaker, George Sisler, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins and Grover Cleveland Alexander, the auction house said in its catalog listing.

Yes, @SCPAuctions is proud to set the new world record price for any autographed baseball. $623,369. Previous records were Babe Ruth single-signed for $388K followed by Ruth/Gehrig dual-signed for $343K. @MLB @BaseballHall #Cooperstown #WorldRecord https://t.co/I19Iqqwzrs — SCP Auctions (@SCPAuctions) August 12, 2018

The winning bid set a record for an autographed baseball from a non-game used ball, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

The first vote for the Hall of Fame was held in 1936, with Cobb, Johnson, Ruth, Wagner and Christy Mathewson enshrined. Over the next two years, 21 more players, executives and baseball pioneers were elected.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame opened in June 1939, in Cooperstown, New York, and the 12 living Hall of Fame players were invited to the dedication ceremony. The only member to decline was Lou Gehrig, who was unable to attend, Sports Collectors Daily reported. Gehrig was in Rochester, Minnesota, where he would be diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease he would die from two years later.

The ball belonged to Marv Owen, a third baseman for the Chicago White Sox. Future Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg, who played with Owen in Detroit, brought two baseballs to the ceremony but told Owen he was too shy to ask the players for their autographs, SCP Auctions said.

Autographed Ball from Fist Hall of Fame Class Brings $623,369 to Set Record Price: https://t.co/WeumhEHrOG pic.twitter.com/1PXYbSIVbr — Sports Collector (@SportsCollector) August 12, 2018

When Owen got the players to sign the baseballs, Greenberg allowed Owen to keep one of them, SCP Auctions said.

Owen stored the ball in a fur-lined glove that was housed in a safety deposit box, SCP Auctions wrote in its listing. After Owen died in 1991, the family kept the ball. It was sold for $55,000 at a Christie’s auction in 1997, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

