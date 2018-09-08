We're just hours away from new reversible toll lanes opening

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Excitement is building for drivers that take I-75, I-575 through Cobb and Cherokee counties.
The new reversible toll lanes are set to open Saturday to drivers for the very first time.
The reversible toll lanes stretching 12 miles will be priced-based on demand and run from Highway 155 near Locus Grove to just past the I-675 split.
Two full lanes with shoulders will flow north into the metro in the morning, then flip to southbound around lunchtime.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson is speaking with drivers who say they can’t wait to see the traffic flowing in the new lanes, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
