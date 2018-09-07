ATLANTA - Strong wind shear has downgraded Florence to a Tropical Storm. But according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls, Florence is expected to regain strength this weekend.
"Large waves will begin (affecting) the East Coast this weekend," Walls said. "It is too soon to know if Florence will make landfall in the U.S."
WATCH Channel 2 Action News This Morning for Walls' latest updated weekend forecast.
Severe Weather Team 2 is closely monitoring two other disturbances off the African Coast that could very well become Depressions or named Tropical Storms in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Those names would be Helene and Isaac.
"Since we are near the peak of hurricane season -- Sept. 10 -- this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," Walls said.
