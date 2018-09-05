  • New I-75 express lanes will be FREE for 2 weeks — but only with a Peach Pass

    The Northwest Metro Express Lanes are officially opening this weekend and good news for drivers: the lanes will be free for two weeks. 

    Any driver with a registered Peach Pass won't have to pay to drive the toll lanes.

    Channel 2 Action News has been covering the project of the lanes in Cobb and Cherokee since the construction began four years ago.  

    The new lanes on I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties will operate with a dynamic tolling system, just like the existing lanes on I-75 and I-85.

    You can purchase a Peach Pass in person at the following locations: 

    • Department of Driver Services, 310 Hurricane Shoals, NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
    • Department of Driver Services, 619 Tanger Boulevard, Locust Grove, GA 30248
    • Department of Driver Services, 3690 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
    • Peach Pass Retail Center, 245 Peachtree Center Ave., Ground Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303-1224

    There will be extended Customer Service Center call hours at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277) this weekend at the following times:

    • Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. 

