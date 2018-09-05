Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri remix 'Welcome to Atlanta' to hype up Falcons fans

ATLANTA, Ga. - Welcome to Atlanta, where the Falcons play.
Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris are here to get Atlanta Falcons fans hyped for the 2018 season with a remix of their hit song "Welcome to Atlanta".
The video dropped on the Atlanta Falcons social media accounts Wednesday, a day before the 2018 season opener against Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia.
[READ: Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman 'ready to go' for season opener against Eagles]
We're bringing the 🅰️ to them. @Ludacris and @jermainedupri are putting everyone on notice. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/nHGoeI2KD7— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 5, 2018
"To be able to do a Falcons version of our hit song ‘Welcome to Atlanta’ is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Ludacris said to AtlantaFalcons.com. “Not just because we have a lasting impression and a timeless song that people identify with even coming to Atlanta, but now we have the opportunity to do the same thing for our team and the Falcons that we’ve been riding so long for."
"Welcome to Atlanta" was originally released by Dupri and Ludacris in 2001 and has become an unofficial anthem for the city.
The new remix pays tribute to the history of the Atlanta Falcons from their time at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium to their new home Mercedes Benz-Stadium.
Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman and Vic Beasley Jr. are just a few of the current Falcons players to make an appearance in the music video.
The Falcons open the season on the road Thursday night at 8:20 p.m.
[READ: Atlanta Falcons trim roster down to 52. See who made the cut]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}