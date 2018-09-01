Atlanta Falcons trim roster down to 52. See who made the cut

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons cut down their roster to 52-player before the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday.
The team's 52-man roster is one spot below the league's maximum 53 spots, which leaves the Falcons room to add another player if needed at a later date.
Here are the players released:
- QB, Kurt Benkert
- WR, Christian Blake
- FS, Marcelis Branch
- OT, Daniel Brunskill
- DB, Deante Burton
- WR, Dontez Byrd
- LB, Jonathan Celestin
- DE, Mackendy Cheridor
- DB, Secdrick Cooper
- RB, Justin Crawford
- DT, Jon Cunningham
- WR, Reggie Davis
- G, Jamil Douglas
- LB, Emmanuel Ellerbee
- FB, Jalston Fowler
- TE, Jaeden Graham
- S, Tyson Graham
- TE, Alex Gray
- WR, Devin Gray
- QB, Garrett Grayson
- G, Sean Harlow
- C, J.C. Hassenauer
- DE, J.T. Jones
- WR, Lamar Jordan
- DB, Chris Lammons
- RB, Terrence Magee
- TE, Troy Mangen
- K, David Marvin
- DB, Ryan Neal
- LB, Emmanuel Smith
- DT, Garrison Smith
- K, Giorgio Tavecchio
- DT, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
- G, Salesi Uhatafe
- WR, Julian Williams
- LB, Anthony Winbush
Here’s how the Roster looks now:
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub
RUNNING BACKS (5)
Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith, and Ricky Ortiz (fullback).
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley, Justin Hardy, Russell Gage and Marvin Hall.
TIGHT ENDS (3)
Austin Hooper, Logan Paulsen and Eric Saubert.
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Alex Mack, Jake Matthews, Ryan Schraeder, Brandon Fusco, Andy Levitre, Wes Schweitzer, Ty Sambrailo, Ben Garland and Matt Gono.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE ENDS (4)
Vic Beasley Jr., Takkarist McKinley, Derrick Shelby and Brooks Reed.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat, Terrell McClain, Jack Crawford and Justin Zimmer.
LINEBACKERS (6)
Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell, Duke Riley, Foyesade Oluokun, Kemal Ishmael. and Dewey Jarvis.
CORNERBACKS (6)
Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford, Brian Poole, Justin Bethel and Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
SAFETIES (4)
Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal Jordan Richards and Damontae Kazee.
SPECIALISTS (3)
Matt Bryant, Matt Bosher, Josh Harris.
Beginning at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, NFL teams can start creating a practice squad. The Falcons can designate 11 players to the practice squad, including tight end Alex Gray who is a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.
