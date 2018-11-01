SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County police have have made an arrest in a 21-year-old homicide case, officials announced Thursday.
Fulton County Police Chief Darryl Halbert said Jerry Lee was arrested this week in the 1997 murder of Lorrie Ann Smith, 28.
Smith was shot several times in the back in her bedroom on May 25, 1997 at a home on Stonewall Tell Road. There was no sign of forced entry, sexual assault or robbery, police said.
Police said they found evidence Smith fought for her life and a significant amount of the suspect's blood was found at the home.
“We know based on the crime scene itself and the struggle. We know the offender was injured. We know there was evidence that was left that gave us a DNA profile,” Fulton County police's Helen Weathers said.
Investigators were able to use advanced DNA technology to match Lee's blood to the crime scene. Police positively identified Lee as the suspect this week.
Smith worked in marketing and was a youth counselor at Union Christian Church in College Park.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke to Smith's father in 2017 about his hopes that new technology could help police catch his daughter's killer.
James Smith said he found his daughter's body when he went to wake her up for church.
“I opened the door and there she was in her blood on the floor. I thought that was the end of me right there,” James Smith said.
Smith said last year he just wants closure in his daughter's death.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her,” Smith said.
