ATLANTA - Before you leave your home this morning, make sure you grab an umbrella or rain jacket because you'll probably see rain or even some storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking a line of storms all week as it moves closer to Georgia. And with her more than 30 years of experience, Minton says that all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta need to be weather aware.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alert on any severe storms]
Most of metro Atlanta will see rain but some areas could see possible severe weather. Damaging wind is the primary threat but Minton says she can't rule out an isolated spin-up tornado.
We're using the world's most powerful weather technology to show you the timing as the rain and storms move through, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
West central and southwest Georgia will see the greatest threat of severe storms today.
SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL: West Central and SW GA have the greatest threat of severe storms today. It will be this afternoon and evening. Main threats damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Metro Atlanta could have isolated severe storms. Be weather aware. pic.twitter.com/BFXicvMSPQ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 1, 2018
Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon across metro Atlanta. Damaging wind is the primary threat. Can't rule out an isolated spin up tornado this afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/P9Trj4ZJUi— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}