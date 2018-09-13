0 Injured officer Matt Cooper transferred to Shepherd for rehabilitation

COVINGTON, Ga. - Injured Covington Police officer Matthew Cooper, 34, has been transferred from Grady Memorial Hospital to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for brain injury rehabilitation, the hospital said Thursday.

Cooper was shot in the head on Sept. 3 as he responded to a report of three men stealing from a Walmart on Sept. 3. The man who shot him, Aaron Flemming, was found dead a short time later from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials at Shepherd said Cooper was admitted to Shepherd Center’s Intensive Care Unit for evaluation, care and observation on Thursday.

He will then move into the hospital’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program

Channel 2 Action News has been following Cooper's brave recovery from a brain injury since the shooting.

Breaking: Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper, who was shot in the head while on duty this month, has been transferred to @ShepherdCenter for “brain injury rehabilitation.” @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/84Gk6zjhC7 — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 13, 2018

On Wednesday, the Covington Police Department announced on their Facebook page that he had been put back on a respirator as a precaution but was doing well.

"He's responding to questions by the squeeze of a hand and even waved to his nurse as she left the room! Matt is continuing to fight and his progress, though slow, is impressive," the post said. "Officer Cooper still has a very long way to go so please continue your positive thoughts and prayers. Matt’s condition remains serious.

Those who know and love Cooper describe the six-year veteran as a great officer, friend, son, husband and father.

Cooper’s family said they are grateful for the excellent care he received while at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and then at Grady Memorial Hospital, which referred him to Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.