0 LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Florence slowing down as it approaches East Coast

ATLANTA - People along the East Coast are bracing for catastrophic flash flooding and a life-threatening storm surge while Georgia is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Destructive tropical-storm force winds could arrive as early as Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is pouring over new information about Hurricane Florence for updates every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

THE LATEST:

As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Florence has sustained wind holding at 110 mph, with gusts at 130 mph.

"Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. A gradual decrease in forward speed is expected today," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

It will approach the coast of North and South Carolinas later Thursday.

A slow move is expected over South Carolina Friday night into Saturday night, Minton said.

5AM UPDATE: Hurricane Florence sustained wind holding at 110 mph. Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. Gradual decrease in forward speed expected today. It will approach NC & SC coast later today. Slow move over SC Friday night-Sat night. pic.twitter.com/4rMaUOfp5P — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

"We could have a little more intensification throughout the day," Minton said.

Hurricane Florence making its way to the Carolinas later tonight/Friday AM. It's a CAT 2 at 4:30am. National Hurricane Center will issue a new advisory on Florence at 5am. pic.twitter.com/Lg6rGmcRVs — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

All 159 Georgia counties are under a state of emergency and Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency will activate its special operations center early Thursday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states

should monitor the progress of Florence.

TAP IMAGE to download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 Weather App

© 2018 Cox Media Group.