ATLANTA - People along the East Coast are bracing for catastrophic flash flooding and a life-threatening storm surge while Georgia is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Destructive tropical-storm force winds could arrive as early as Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is pouring over new information about Hurricane Florence for updates every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
THE LATEST:
As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Florence has sustained wind holding at 110 mph, with gusts at 130 mph.
"Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. A gradual decrease in forward speed is expected today," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
It will approach the coast of North and South Carolinas later Thursday.
A slow move is expected over South Carolina Friday night into Saturday night, Minton said.
5AM UPDATE: Hurricane Florence sustained wind holding at 110 mph. Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. Gradual decrease in forward speed expected today. It will approach NC & SC coast later today. Slow move over SC Friday night-Sat night. pic.twitter.com/4rMaUOfp5P— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018
"We could have a little more intensification throughout the day," Minton said.
Hurricane Florence making its way to the Carolinas later tonight/Friday AM. It's a CAT 2 at 4:30am. National Hurricane Center will issue a new advisory on Florence at 5am. pic.twitter.com/Lg6rGmcRVs— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018
All 159 Georgia counties are under a state of emergency and Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency will activate its special operations center early Thursday morning.
The following watches and warnings are in effect:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico
Rivers
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia
Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort
Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states
should monitor the progress of Florence.
