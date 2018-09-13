  • LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Florence slowing down as it approaches East Coast

    ATLANTA - People along the East Coast are bracing for catastrophic flash flooding and a life-threatening storm surge while Georgia is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence.

    Destructive tropical-storm force winds could arrive as early as Thursday.

    THE LATEST:

    As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Florence has sustained wind holding at 110 mph, with gusts at 130 mph.

    "Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. A gradual decrease in forward speed is expected today," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    It will approach the coast of North and South Carolinas later Thursday.

    A slow move is expected over South Carolina Friday night into Saturday night, Minton said.

    "We could have a little more intensification throughout the day," Minton said.

    All 159 Georgia counties are under a state of emergency and Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency will activate its special operations center early Thursday morning.

    The following watches and warnings are in effect:

    A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

    South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
    Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico
    Rivers

    A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
    Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
    North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
    South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
    Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

    A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
    Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
    North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia
    Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

    Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states
    should monitor the progress of Florence.

