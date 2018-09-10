0 These airlines will waive fees for flights impacted by Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA, Ga. - As the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence to hit Thursday, several airlines have issued travel advisories.

Hurricane Florence is currently projected to hit the Carolinas as a Category 4 storm, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

Here is the list of airlines that have waived fees as of Monday evening.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines will waive its change/cancellation fee if you are traveling Monday through Sunday at one of these airports:

Georgia: Augusta, Savannah

Augusta, Savannah North Carolina: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro/High Point, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro/High Point, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville/Spartansburg, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach

Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville/Spartansburg, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach Virginia: Charlottesville, Hampton / Newport News, Lynchburg, Norfolk, Roanoke

The waived fees are valid if you booked your ticket by Sept. 10.

DELTA AIR LINES

The Atlanta-based airline is waiving fees for flights scheduled Sept. 13-16, 2018 to these airports:

Charleston, S.C., Fayetteville, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., New Bern, N.C., Norfolk, Va., Newport News, Va., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Richmond, Va., Savannah, Ga. and Wilmington, N.C.

The offer is valid for tickets booked by Sept. 10 and tickets must be reissued by Sept. 20.

The airline said it is also capping air fares for flights from certain cities. The fare cap is $299 each way in coach class for flights to Atlanta from coastal cities in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia through Sept. 16. Some fares may be less.

The fare caps for flights from inland cities such as Raleigh-Durham are higher, up to $599 each way for coach class to the West Coast.

FRONTIER AIRLINES

Frontier Airlines said they have enacted guidelines through Sunday at airports in Charleston,S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Norfolk, Va., Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Savannah, Ga.

The airline has not specifically outlined what the guidelines are or if they are waiving fees.

JET BLUE

Jet Blue will waive fees and fare differences for flights that are traveling in Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Richmond, Va.

Their customers have until Sept. 20 to reschedule if they originally booked flights before Sept. 10. You can rebook online at jetblue.com or call 1-800-JETBLUE.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines said flights for Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville-Spartanburg, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Raleigh/Durham and Richmond could be impacted.

Anyone with flights into or out of those airports during Sept. 11 until Sept. 17 can rebook without paying an additional charge. Customers can reschedule their flights online or by calling 1-800-435-9792.

SPIRIT AIRLINES

Spirit Airlines said they are waiving the fees for flights at Asheville, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Richmond, Va. The original travel dates must be between Sept. 12 and 16.

Customers must rebook their flight by Sept. 20 or a fare difference may apply.

Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

