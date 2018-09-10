0 Category 2 Hurricane Florence now has wind up to 105 mph

Hurricane Florence is on track to become a major hurricane by Monday night before it reaches the U.S.

A new advisory on Florence as of 5 a.m. says it will have wind up to 105 mph and a is Category 2 hurricane.

BREAKING: New advisory on #Florence is in -- it is now up to 105 mph and a Category 2 hurricane. I'm tracking it with @KarenMintonWSB live now on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/Yd19orsUOp — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2018

#Florence is a Category 2 hurricane now -- track pointing it toward the Carolinas late this week. I'm updating the forecast with @KarenMintonWSB live now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/T9AJECXyTR — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2018

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says this is what you need to know now:

1. Florence has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane -- 105 mph wind.

2. No change in the track: Expecting it to be near the coast of the Carolinas late this week.

3. Major coastal impacts: Huge waves/swells, beach erosion, rip currents up and down the east coast.

4. North Georgia: We're on the DRY side of the system, breezy/windy weather possible here later this week, but our rain chances actually go DOWN with this track.

Overnight, the US Hurricane Center said Isaac has become the fifth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

As Florence slows down and potentially stalls over the weekend, 2 feet or more could fall over parts of the Mid Atlantic, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

The storm is expected to impact the southeast anywhere between Georgia and Virginia.

The governors of Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina declared states of emergency.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that residents along the Georgia coast need to be prepared but that most of the effects look like they will skip Georgia.

"Being prepared can save lives, property and a lot of misery," said Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens. "With Florence quickly approaching, I'm urging all Georgia residents to take action to protect themselves, their homes and their businesses."

He also suggests following these storm preparation tips:

For personal safety, identify what storm shelter is available to you and prepare an evacuation plan. Make a plan for your pets. Not all emergency shelters will take pets. Contact your insurance agent immediately if you have had damage to either your house or car; do not delay. Your agent should provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your car. A typical homeowner’s policy does not cover damage from floodwaters. A separate policy must be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program. Coverage usually goes into effect 30 days after the policy is purchased. Unlike a typical homeowner’s policy, a mobile home policy usually includes flood coverage and does not have to be purchased separately. Secure your property. For example, if your roof was damaged or blown off, or a tree has pierced the roof, cover the affected area with a tarp or plywood to protect your property from further damage. Keep receipts of materials used for repairs; your insurance company should reimburse you for repair costs. As the storm slows down and potentially stalls over the weekend next weekend, 2 feet or more of rain could fall over parts of the mid-Atlantic.

