0 Hurricane watches issued for areas along the East Coast as Cat. 4 Florence approaches

Hurricane Florence is now a major Category 4 storm, and expected to make landfall within the next few days.

THE LATEST:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the east coast from Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the east coast from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

People in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states are being urged to monitor the progress of Florence. Additional watches may be issued later Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton received new information about the storm on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. She said the storm has sustained winds of 150 mph and wind gusts of upwards of 165 mph and it is moving toward the west northwest at 13 mph.

"It will not have a direct impact on our area, but we will see some changes from it," Minton said.

WHAT'S NEW: Hurricane FLorence 5am update now has Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch issued from Edisto Beach, SC to N.C./Virginia state lines, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. Some strengthening possible through Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/6JOS032F3V — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 11, 2018

"It could intensify. I could get stronger before it makes landfall," Minton said.

Minton said Florence will likely slow down as it approaches the coast of North Carolina.

On the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 Monday night, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns showed new models that display a change in the projected path.

Earlier on Monday, it appeared Florence was moving in to southeastern South Carolina and into Wilmington, North Carolina, now it's moving more towards Cape Hatteras for when it's expected to make landfall on Thursday night.

Burns said the main threat would be around Cape Hatteras and we will see a significant storm.

Severe Weather Team 2’s five meteorologists have been monitoring Florence around the clock since it started forming in the Atlantic Ocean last week.

