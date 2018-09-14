  • LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Florence eyewall beginning to reach North Carolina coast

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm with 90 MPH sustained winds.

    Florence will bring "life-threatening" storm surges and "catastrophic" flooding to the Carolinas, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.

    LIVE UPDATES:

    4:15 a.m.

    The eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the North Carolina coast as the Category 1 prepares to make landfall Friday. 

    3:50 a.m.:

    In New Bern, N.C., more than 150 residents are currently awaiting a swift water rescue. Craven County officials tell ABC News that people "are trapped on roofs and in vehicles."

    3:30 a.m.:

    More than 185,000 people in North Carolina are without power, according to the state's emergency management center. 

    The interaction between land and Hurricane Florence is taking its toll as wind speeds are maxed at 90 mph early with gusts of 120 mph and winds from the northwest at 6 mph.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says this will create a scenario of problems including intense rain fall and storm surge.

