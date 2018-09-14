0 LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Florence eyewall beginning to reach North Carolina coast

ATLANTA - Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm with 90 MPH sustained winds.

Florence will bring "life-threatening" storm surges and "catastrophic" flooding to the Carolinas, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.

5AM: #Florence is about to make landfall in North Carolina causing life-treatening storm surge, flooding and hurricane-force winds. "Catastrophic" flooding (per the NHC) is expected over portions of NC, SC. Atlantic Beach, NC is already up to 22". pic.twitter.com/HzFNV9m9je — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 14, 2018

Channel 2 Action News has our experienced team of meteorologists and reporters covering all angles of the storm as it approaches. Severe Weather Team 2 meterologist Brian Monahan is in Wilmington, N.C., Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Savannah. Follow them to stay updated as the storm hits.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:15 a.m.

The eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the North Carolina coast as the Category 1 prepares to make landfall Friday.

3:57AM Friday 9/14/18: Hurricane Florence eye wall beginning to reach North Carolina coast. Cape Lookout, NC reports 68 mph winds with gusts to 90 mph. 6.6 feet of water reported from a gauge in Emerald Isle, NC. Updates on WSB-TV starting at 4:30am pic.twitter.com/GhfLdSuAFU — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 14, 2018

Eye is nearing North Topsail right now. We'll be tracking #Florence as it moves onshore starting at 4:30AM pic.twitter.com/ehI0bsBs2u — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 14, 2018

3:50 a.m.:

In New Bern, N.C., more than 150 residents are currently awaiting a swift water rescue. Craven County officials tell ABC News that people "are trapped on roofs and in vehicles."

LATEST: People "are trapped on roofs and in vehicles," Craven County official tells @ABC News' @kendisgibson as Hurricane #Florence lashes North Carolina coast. https://t.co/HNvvfv7ePo pic.twitter.com/bXdvwHzMNG — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

3:30 a.m.:

HURRICANE FLORENCE: 35 miles east of Wilmington, NC. A turn to the west and slower forward speed through today. Turning WSW tonight and Saturday. Hurricane force winds 80 miles from center; TS winds 195 miles from center. pic.twitter.com/auUy9PowwX — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 14, 2018

More than 185,000 people in North Carolina are without power, according to the state's emergency management center.

The interaction between land and Hurricane Florence is taking its toll as wind speeds are maxed at 90 mph early with gusts of 120 mph and winds from the northwest at 6 mph.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says this will create a scenario of problems including intense rain fall and storm surge.

