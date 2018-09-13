Waffle House restaurants used to determine severity of storms - Here's how

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Gwinnett County -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Florence to make landfall.
The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down.
It takes a lot of preparation and, over the years, even state officials use Waffle House as an indicator of how bad things are.
This is the Waffle House Index:
If a restaurant is open with a full menu, that means they've got full power and things aren't so bad. If the restaurant is open with a limited menu, power is an issue, which means things are getting bad.
Code Red is when the restaurant is closed. We all know that if Waffle House is closed, that means to take cover.
