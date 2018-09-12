Georgia officials preparing for Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Florence as it churns towards the Carolinas.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at GEMA Homeland Security Headquarters in Southeast Atlanta working to find out what officials are doing to prepare for possible impacts in Georgia.
The latest on Georgia's response to the storm, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Just got this statement from GEMA as it monitors Florence's track: "...GEMA/HS is in Level 2 enhanced monitoring operations today. We will continue to communicate with state, local and federal partners and assist them with any current or projected needs." More at 12.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 12, 2018
