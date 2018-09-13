0 Concern for coastal Georgia residents increasing ahead of Florence

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - With Hurricane Florence's projected path having moved south, the concern for coastal Georgia residents is increasing.

Channel 2’s Tony Thomas visited Tybee Island, near Savannah, and spoke with evacuees from the Carolinas now worried they might have to move again.

Florence, so far, has impacted coastal Georgia in two immediate ways so far: First, the beaches on Tybee Island have been closed to swimmers and will be through the weekend. Secondly, Carolina evacuees can be found at any hotel and many restaurants.

Evacuees Russell and Lauri Cavenaugh realized on Monday they would likely need to flee their waterfront South Carolina home. They decided on Savannah at the last minute.

“We hear the waves break so we are that close to the water, to wait we would have got caught up in it. We didn't want to take a chance,” Russell Cavenaugh said.

They just didn’t realize how far south they might have to go to escape Florence.

Another couple, the Bacchi's, traveled from Myrtle Beach. They said their backup plan is Fort Lauderdale.

“The decision-making is tough, and do you stay or do you go?” Bill Bacchi asked.

“Hoping for a little miracle. We've got some neighbors coming down and will make the best of it,” Sharon Bacchi said.

Savannah and coastal Georgia had been breathing easy believing the hurricane would strike north, but a new tracking shows Florence veering south.

The impacts for coastal Georgia are simply expected to be increased waves and rain, but there’s always that next projected path.

Chatham County leaders said they still have enough time to order evacuations if Florence turns further south.

The advice given to residents and evacuees Wednesday was to stay aware and to be ready.

