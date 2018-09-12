0 Hurricane Florence could track closer to Georgia, new models show

Hurricane Florence remains a major Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the east coast.

THE LATEST:

A 5 a.m. advisory says Florence is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portions of orf the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

Florence is still out to sea. The storm is expected to make landfall Friday.

The winds drop Tuesday to 130 mph but overnight, climbed back up to 140 mph.

“It is going to be bringing heavy amounts of rain,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

Channel 2’s Nicole Carr traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday, where she found most people had heeded the governor’s warning and left.

What is usually a bustling area, Carr said it was quiet except for the buzzing of drills as people boarded up their homes and businesses.

“It almost feeling like a ghost town now,” an evacuee who only identified himself as Aaron, told Carr.

Aaron said he was heading to Atlanta to ride out the storm.

"We're going to evacuate to Georgia. We heard it's not going to hit Georgia, so actually we're going towards Atlanta."

Amir Solice said he would not be taking any chances by sticking around.

“Last year was a Category 1, 2? And this one is a going to be a 4, so I guess it's going to be bad,” Solis said.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan arrived in Wilmington, North Carolina late Tuesday night, where the storm is expected to hit hardest.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long warned that power could be knocked out for weeks.

"This has an opportunity of being a very devastating storm," Long said Tuesday. "The power will be off for weeks. You're going to be displaced from your home in coastal areas. There will be flooding in the inland areas as well."

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light

Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should monitor the progress of Florence.

