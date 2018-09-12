0 LIVE UPDATES: The latest on Hurricane Florence

LIVE UPDATES:

1:13 p.m.

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced they were opening even more campgrounds to refugees from Florence.

Attention Hurricane Florence Evacuees! We will be opening our Premiere and Legends campgrounds to those who need refuge! Dry camping will be FREE and full hookup sites will cost $20 per night.



More Info -> https://t.co/8Csk01bKiE pic.twitter.com/sdACMMbC15 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) September 11, 2018

12:52 p.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for all 139 Georgia counties as Florence tracks closer to Georgia.

Based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for the southward track of Hurricane Florence after making landfall and acting on a recommendation from @GeorgiaEMA officials, I have issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia. Read more here: https://t.co/FmO4iELdYq — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) September 12, 2018

12:35 p.m.: Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is in Bartow County is at the Budweiser plant where workers will ship water to Hurricane Florence victims.

Budweiser plant in Bartow County will ship water to hurricane victims. 5pm pic.twitter.com/8oc6AWzea4 — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) September 12, 2018

12:29 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the Atlanta airport where FEMA workers are gearing up for the storm.

We found these FEMA workers at the airport, gearing up for #HurricaneFlorence and other natural disasters. @wsbtv #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/LGYCZLwRX4 — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) September 12, 2018

12:06 p.m.: Channel 2's Craig Lucie is with local EMCs in Georgia as they prepare for Hurricane Florence.

We are with local EMCs today standing by in preparation for #HurricaneFlorence2018 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/iAXyD79sbL — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) September 12, 2018

11:43 a.m.: Channel 2's photojournalist Brian Ferguson is using NewsDrone2 over Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Drone photo above Wrightsville Beach, NC. pic.twitter.com/MAfYKtGIsT — Brian Ferguson (@BFergusonWSB) September 12, 2018

10:49 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is starting notice that the surf is beginning to pickup under the pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

10:47 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr said that hospitals in Myrtle Beach are discharging and evacuating patients ahead of the storm.

Hospitals are now discharging, evacuating patients in Myrtle Beach. This one closed this morning. We'll have another live report from the SC coast on @wsbtv at noon. #HurricaneFlorence #Florence #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/lq8O79x3HE — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 12, 2018

10:22 a.m.: Channel 2's Tony Thomas is on his way to Savannah, as Hurricane Florence's track moves closer to the Georgia coast.

Rolling to the Georgia coast as Hurricane #Florence twists south over the Atlantic. She’s becoming more and more a factor for Georgia. Stay with us as we monitor the storm by the minute . #stormwatchon2 pic.twitter.com/dbpay4q3HI — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 12, 2018

10:20 a.m.: Channel 2's Richard Elliot received a statement from GEMA, which said it is currently in a on Level 2.

Just got this statement from GEMA as it monitors Florence's track: "...GEMA/HS is in Level 2 enhanced monitoring operations today. We will continue to communicate with state, local and federal partners and assist them with any current or projected needs." More at 12. — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 12, 2018

9:55 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke to the Myrtle Beach mayor, who said the storm is the "real deal."

"This is the real deal. This is the one we need to pay attention to...." Don't miss these warnings from our interview with Myrtle Beach mayor , Brenda Bethune @BethuneForMB on @wsbtv at noon. #HurricaneFlorence #Florence #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DZINF9eIMj — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 12, 2018

9:28 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is at Wrightsville Beach where lifeguard stands are coming down.

9:27 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where she said her hotel receptionist said people are still making arrangements ahead of Florence.

Listening to the Myrtle Beach hotel receptionist tell an evacuee no pets are allowed. People still making arrangements ahead of #HurricaneFlorence . We’ll have another live report at noon #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RM26PTEb8X — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 12, 2018

8:19 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan sees a line of crews on standby for power outages in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Just getting up and about this morning — lots of power/line crews already staying at our hotel... ready to help restore power in #florence aftermath. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 12, 2018

