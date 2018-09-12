  • LIVE UPDATES: The latest on Hurricane Florence

    By: Brian Monahan , Nicole Carr , Tony Thomas

    As Hurricane Florence continues to move closer to the East Coast, Channel 2 Action News has multiple reporters fanned out from the coasts of North Carolina, to Savannah and in Atlanta.

    Our reporters are speaking with residents, local officials and emergency crews about their preparations for the storm.

    LIVE UPDATES:

    1:13 p.m.

    Atlanta Motor Speedway announced they were opening even more campgrounds to refugees from Florence. 

    12:52 p.m.

    Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for all 139 Georgia counties as Florence tracks closer to Georgia. 

    12:35 p.m.: Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is in Bartow County is at the Budweiser plant where workers will ship water to Hurricane Florence victims.

    12:29 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the Atlanta airport where FEMA workers are gearing up for the storm.

    12:06 p.m.: Channel 2's Craig Lucie is with local EMCs in Georgia as they prepare for Hurricane Florence.

    11:43 a.m.: Channel 2's photojournalist Brian Ferguson is using NewsDrone2 over Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. 

    10:49 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is starting notice that the surf is beginning to pickup under the pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

    10:47 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr said that hospitals in Myrtle Beach are discharging and evacuating patients ahead of the storm.

    10:22 a.m.: Channel 2's Tony Thomas is on his way to Savannah, as Hurricane Florence's track moves closer to the Georgia coast.

    10:20 a.m.: Channel 2's Richard Elliot received a statement from GEMA, which said it is currently in a on Level 2.

    9:55 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke to the Myrtle Beach mayor, who said the storm is the "real deal."

    9:28 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is at Wrightsville Beach where lifeguard stands are coming down.

    9:27 a.m.: Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where she said her hotel receptionist said people are still making arrangements ahead of Florence.

    8:19 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan sees a line of crews on standby for power outages in Wilmington, North Carolina.

