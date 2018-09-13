  • LIVE UPDATES: Outer bands of Hurricane Florence beginning to brush East Coast

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    The outer bands of Hurricane Florence are beginning to brush the coast of the Carolinas.

    Right now, Florence is a Category 2 storm with sustained wind holding at 110 mph and gusts at 130 mph. 

    A state of emergency is in effect for all 159 counties in Georgia. In metro Atlanta, we could see some rain as the remnants of the storm move through late Sunday and Monday.

    Channel 2 Action News has our experienced team of meteorologists and reporters covering all angles of the storm as it approaches. Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan is in Wilmington, N.C., Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Savannah. Follow them to stay updated as the storm hits.

    LIVE UPDATES:

    7:14 a.m. All eyes on the tropics. Right now, there are four named storms in the Atlantic, and a 60% chance of development for a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

    7:00 a.m. Wind is beginning to pick up along the coast in Myrtle Beach, where Channel 2's Nicole Carr has been reporting all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    6:38 a.m. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton warns that strongest winds will be Friday morning along the North Carolina coast, but says winds won't be as big of an issue as the life-threatening flooding and storm surge.

    6:09 a.m. Despite the slightly weakened storm, rainfall potential remains the same. Some isolated areas could see up to 40 inches of rain over the next several days.

    5:51 a.m. Tropical storm force wind reach out nearly 200 miles in every direction from the center of Hurricane Florence. The Carolinas are expected to start feeling the stronger wind today.

    5:48 a.m. Eye of Hurricane Florence is degrading a bit.

    5:36 a.m. Outer bands of Hurricane Florence are beginning to brush the East Coast. 

    5:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News has your covered throughout the day with crews spread across the coast and throughout metro Atlanta covering all angles of the storm.

    5:20 a.m. Channel 2's Nicole Carr is live in Myrtle Beach where evacuations are underway.

    5 a.m. Hurricane Florence slowing down as it approaches the East Coast. It is a Category 2 storm with sustained wind of 110 mph.

