0 LIVE UPDATES: Outer bands of Hurricane Florence beginning to brush East Coast

The outer bands of Hurricane Florence are beginning to brush the coast of the Carolinas.

Right now, Florence is a Category 2 storm with sustained wind holding at 110 mph and gusts at 130 mph.

A state of emergency is in effect for all 159 counties in Georgia. In metro Atlanta, we could see some rain as the remnants of the storm move through late Sunday and Monday.

[RELATED: Florence slowing down as it approaches East Coast, could bring rain to GA]

Channel 2 Action News has our experienced team of meteorologists and reporters covering all angles of the storm as it approaches. Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan is in Wilmington, N.C., Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Savannah. Follow them to stay updated as the storm hits.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:14 a.m. All eyes on the tropics. Right now, there are four named storms in the Atlantic, and a 60% chance of development for a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

There has never been in recorded history 5 named storms in the Atlantic basin simultaneously. The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 60% chance of development.



The last time there were 4 storms was 2008.



Just Wow! pic.twitter.com/OExgSGN84D — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 13, 2018

7:00 a.m. Wind is beginning to pick up along the coast in Myrtle Beach, where Channel 2's Nicole Carr has been reporting all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

6:38 a.m. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton warns that strongest winds will be Friday morning along the North Carolina coast, but says winds won't be as big of an issue as the life-threatening flooding and storm surge.

By Friday morning Hurricane Florence will have the strongest winds along the North Carolina coast. It is expected to decrease in intensity for wind, but the flooding and storm surge will be life threatening. pic.twitter.com/o2DIa7puYC — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

Do not focus on the wind speed category of #Hurricane #Florence! Life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are still expected. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/eiD4c8pkRx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

6:09 a.m. Despite the slightly weakened storm, rainfall potential remains the same. Some isolated areas could see up to 40 inches of rain over the next several days.

Hurricane Florence will dump a lot of rain for several days, especially in the Carolinas. North and South Carolina could get 20"-30" of rain with isolated 40". Depending on how far west it moves East Georgia could get 4"+ pic.twitter.com/9KS93lpDxD — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

5:51 a.m. Tropical storm force wind reach out nearly 200 miles in every direction from the center of Hurricane Florence. The Carolinas are expected to start feeling the stronger wind today.

Good morning! NEW: #Florence is a little weaker, a little looser at the eye. The big storm is shooting tropical storm force winds out 195 miles in every direction. @KarenMintonWSB is explaining the GA impact on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/HzxTC7S24X — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) September 13, 2018

5:48 a.m. Eye of Hurricane Florence is degrading a bit.

NHC UPDATE FLORENCE: Little change on satellite overnight. Convection on SE side still disrupted and eyewall ope to the SE. Hunter Aircraft reported eyewall not fully intact. Appears shear on south side has caused inner core to degrade... pic.twitter.com/ZLRSimpQAC — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

5:36 a.m. Outer bands of Hurricane Florence are beginning to brush the East Coast.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Outer bands approach NC coast. Combo of storm surge and tide will cause flooding. 20"-30" with isolated 40" of rain possible. Tornadoes possible E. NC through Friday. Swells from Florence impacting Bermuda and parts of U.S. coast. pic.twitter.com/vBk8XLfPOD — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

5:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News has your covered throughout the day with crews spread across the coast and throughout metro Atlanta covering all angles of the storm.

Wondering what's happening with #HurricaneFlorence? We've got you covered 👇 @KarenMintonWSB is tracking the storm, @NicoleCarrWSB is LIVE in Myrtle Beach and @AudreyWSBTV and @DarrynMooreWSB explain how Georgia is preparing, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News This AM #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/m224ZPKXAJ — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 13, 2018

5:20 a.m. Channel 2's Nicole Carr is live in Myrtle Beach where evacuations are underway.

"I don't know what to say..." Evacuating area hospitals took some serious coordination. We're live from Myrtle Beach ahead of #Florence. @wsbtv at 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/S32UZDwMkW — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 13, 2018

5 a.m. Hurricane Florence slowing down as it approaches the East Coast. It is a Category 2 storm with sustained wind of 110 mph.

5AM UPDATE: Hurricane Florence sustained wind holding at 110 mph. Its forward speed has decreased to 15 mph. Gradual decrease in forward speed expected today. It will approach NC & SC coast later today. Slow move over SC Friday night-Sat night. pic.twitter.com/4rMaUOfp5P — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.