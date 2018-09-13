0 UGA moves up Saturday game time due to Hurricane Florence

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee State football game on Saturday has become the latest event to be impacted by Hurricane Florence, which is on track to effect weather across the Southeast the next several days.

[LIVE UPDATES: Outer bands of Hurricane Florence beginning to hit East Coast]

Kickoff was scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Saturday but has instead been rescheduled for NOON to accommodate travel for those in areas that will be affected by the storm.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have LIVE coverage of the storm and the latest track throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

The latest track of Florence has it moving into the Carolinas sometime in the next day or so, and then potentially making a turn towards Georgia as the storm weakens over land. While wind gusts are expected, no hurricane force winds are expected in Georgia, but outer rain bands could bring with it several inches of rainfall along with gusty winds at times.

[READ: Hurricane Florence slowing down as it approaches coast, could bring rain to GA]

Statement from University of Georgia Athletic Association:

"After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainly of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, the Saturday Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN News and will stream live on the ESPN app.

The University of Georgia encourages fans to support disaster relief efforts through the Red Cross by texting “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to donate $10 from your phone, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or going online to: https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-florence-donations.html"

After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, & consideration of all constituencies including fans, support staff, & law enforcement, Saturday’s @FootballUGA game will now be played at noon.



>> https://t.co/Vi3IfdkwlV pic.twitter.com/gblWK9TL4r — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.