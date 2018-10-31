NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than 100 people attended a vigil for a 16-year-old honor roll student who was killed after he was getting off work in Newton County.
Quinton Martin was working double shifts to save money for a car and wanted to become a pilot. He was gunned down after a shift at Zaxby's last week.
The teen had survived unthinkable tragedy to become the kind of young man nearly everyone we spoke to called a "good kid."
Channel 2 Action News first reported on Martin when he was just eight years old. Two days after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 28, 2010, Martin was at his home in Clarkson with his mother, grandmother and two siblings when a man attacked them.
The man stabbed Martin's mother, 24-year-old Dominique Martin, multiple times and then turned the knife on his grandmother, 44-year-old Ursula Peterson.
Martin's killer is still on the run.
At a vigil on Wednesday night, teachers, family and friends gathered at his school's auditorium to pray and share stories about Martin. Friends dedicated a chair to him and wrote heartfelt messages about how they will miss him.
