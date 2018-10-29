ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking strong to severe storms later this week in metro Atlanta.
“Tornadoes are also possible with this system,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
According to Nitz, the timing and threats are “somewhat uncertain.”
High temperatures will get close to 70 on Monday, with lots of sunshine in the forecast.
