ATLANTA - An Atlanta post office has been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
The incident happened at 9:38 a.m., Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News. The post office is located on 400 Pryor Street SW.
CNN in Atlanta tweeted that "another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office."
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene as the bomb squad swarms the area
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston learned that about a dozen postal workers were evacuated from the facility.
The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation.
Areas around the post office have been closed due to the investigation:
Pryor St. and Central Ave. are both closed between Rawson St. and Fulton St. SW.
Emergency crews are on the scene, including the Atlanta bomb squad in the distance. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JAIGbwLH4h— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 29, 2018
Here's the full statement from CNN:
October 29, 2018
This morning, another suspicious packaged addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office. There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first. Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more.
Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018
