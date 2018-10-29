0 Student shot, killed by classmate at North Carolina high school, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. - A high school student has died after being shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews, our sister station WSOC-TV reported.

Police confirmed a lockdown was lifted at the high school Monday morning after a student was shot.

We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning. There is one student that has been shot that was... Posted by Matthews Police Department on Monday, October 29, 2018

The victim was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center Main in critical condition. Officials said he later died of his injuries.

Authorities said the suspect, another student, was taken into custody after the incident.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the “single shooter” was apprehended in a classroom and that the weapon used in the incident was in the possession of law enforcement officials.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told WSOC-TV that one student was upset with another, which led to the shooting in a main hallway at the school.

“We’re incredibly sad, and we’re sorry for this family," Wilcox said. "But we’re also sorry for the young person who thought the only way to solve this problem was with a gun."

Police said the incident appeared isolated and that the school has been secured by officers.

WSOCTV crews saw people embracing each other outside of the school as police roped off the campus. Parents desperate for answers started marching from the church to campus just before 9 a.m.

Dozens of worried parents crossed Independence Boulevard and surged past the police barricades to find their children at Butler High. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/9X3nsynMLG — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 29, 2018

The families were met by officers who prevented them from getting too close to the building. School district officials said the Butler High School lockdown was lifted around 9:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children.

School district officials said classes will proceed on campus as scheduled Monday.

Authorities continue to investigate.

