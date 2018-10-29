  • Rapper shot, killed outside Waffle House in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, La. - New Orleans police are investigating after a rapper was shot and killed outside a Waffle House.

    According to the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, officers responded to the shooting around 1:35 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

    They found a man shot outside the Waffle House.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The victim has been identified as Theodore Jones, 34, also known as rapper “Young Greatness.”

    The rapper signed with Cash Money Records in 2017.

    His hit song “Moolah” reached #85 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

    He has worked with Atlanta artists, including producer Drumma Boy. 

    Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.
     

