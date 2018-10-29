  • Father dining with children fatally shoots masked man who opened fire inside McDonald's

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A father fatally shot a masked man Saturday who opened fire inside a McDonald’s restaurant, police said. 

    The father and his sons were leaving the restaurant as the masked man walked in and started shooting, WBRC reported

    The father then started firing at the masked man. It is unclear if the man was targeting someone at the restaurant or attempting to rob it, WBRC reported.

    The father and one of his children were struck in the hail of bullets. The father had life-threatening injuries, WBRC reported. The child is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said the father, who has not been identified, will not be charged, WBRC reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories