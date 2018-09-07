NEW INFO: Here's how Atlanta is getting ready to host the Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has brand new insight into how organizers in the city are getting ready for our major moment in the spotlight when Atlanta hosts Super Bowl LIII.
We talked one-on-one with the head of the host committee -- Amy Patterson -- about the progress they’ve made since meetings started in January 2017.
“With the National Championship, we used that as our guide going into the Super Bowl. The difference with this one is that it’s a 10-day event. It’s a 10-day operation period, anticipating over a million visitors to the city,” Patterson said.
We learned where security, transportation and traffic plans stand with the game just months away. We’re breaking it down on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
