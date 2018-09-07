KSU cheerleader kept off field for kneeling during National Anthem sues school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One of several Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem is suing the school.
The university kept the cheerleaders off the field during the anthem last season after some took a knee.
One cheerleader filed a complaint Wednesday accusing the university of violating her rights.
A KSU spokeswoman said the university does not comment on pending litigation.
