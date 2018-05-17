  • Host committee gives new insight into city's plans for Super Bowl 53

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta is just about 9 months away from hosting the biggest game in the world.

    “We’re here tonight to really start sharing the news and explain what’s going on with all the planning in and around Super Bowl 53,” an official with the Super Bowl Host Committee told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon on Wednesday night. 

    Wilfon got an inside look at what’s in store at a super bowl planning forum and learned new insight into how the city’s preparing for the big game.

    Why even one local hospital says it’s stepping up its game, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Host committee gives new insight into city's plans for Super Bowl 53

  • Headline Goes Here

    Group says judge accused of not showing up to court on time, is victim…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered showers to remain throughout Wednesday evening

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students sent to hospital following school yard brawl, mother says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giraffe dies after getting neck caught in enclosure at Zoo Atlanta