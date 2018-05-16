DEKALB COUNTY - A controversial campaign strategy in the race to become Georgia’s next governor is getting heated.
Dozens of protesters surrounded Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams’ campaign bus Wednesday afternoon.
The bus -- dubbed the “Deportation Bus” -- has been met with mixed reaction over the past few days.
It made an appearance Wednesday in Clarkston, where supporters and protesters were waiting.
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot is LIVE in Clarkston where the protesters came face-to-face with the “Deportation Bus,” on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
We're watching debates between both sides of the immigration argument as everyone waits for the arrival of the gubernatorial candidate's Deportation Bus. pic.twitter.com/CxnWBHrBER— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 16, 2018
There are Michael Williams supporters here, too. But they're outnumbered by immigration supporters. pic.twitter.com/xdeTSxBqnL— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 16, 2018
A large crowd of counter demonstrators has surrounded Michael Williams' Deportation Bus tour. Williams has not come out of his RV. His staff is shuttling reporters inside. pic.twitter.com/DPdKDvhTls— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}