  • Protesters swarm candidate's 'Deportation Bus' at campaign event

    By: Richard Elliot

    DEKALB COUNTY - A controversial campaign strategy in the race to become Georgia’s next governor is getting heated.

    Dozens of protesters surrounded Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams’ campaign bus Wednesday afternoon.

    The bus -- dubbed the “Deportation Bus” -- has been met with mixed reaction over the past few days.

    It made an appearance Wednesday in Clarkston, where supporters and protesters were waiting.

