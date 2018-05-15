  • Governor candidate uses "deportation bus" as campaign ad

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A candidate for governor in Georgia is raising eyebrows for his latest campaign ad.

    A bus for candidate Michael Williams is driving around metro Atlanta with the message "Deportation Bus."

    The bus also has "Fill the bus with illegals. Vote Michael Williams" and "Follow me to Mexico."

    Several viewers have contacted Channel 2 Action News about the bus.

    We're talking with Williams' campaign about the latest ad and getting reaction from the community, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Governor candidate uses "deportation bus" as campaign ad

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rain is on the way to cool you down

  • Headline Goes Here

    10-year-old boy, cousin die in Douglas County house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Beloved crossing guard's death prompts new speed radars near school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suicide, accident or murder? A mother's fight for justice for son