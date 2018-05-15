Governor candidate uses "deportation bus" as campaign ad

ATLANTA - A candidate for governor in Georgia is raising eyebrows for his latest campaign ad.
A bus for candidate Michael Williams is driving around metro Atlanta with the message "Deportation Bus."
The bus also has "Fill the bus with illegals. Vote Michael Williams" and "Follow me to Mexico."
Several viewers have contacted Channel 2 Action News about the bus.
We're talking with Williams' campaign about the latest ad and getting reaction from the community, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
A Georgia gubernatorial candidate's campaign ad bus is raising eyebrows around Metro Atlanta. We're getting reaction from the campaign and others. pic.twitter.com/GKNlYg99Qs— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 15, 2018
