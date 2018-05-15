  • 3-year-old run over, killed by lawnmower

    By: KIRO7.com

    SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A 3-year-old boy died Thursday evening after the child was run over by a lawnmower near Snohomish, Washington, deputies said

    Crews responded after reports of a person under a lawnmower. 

    Deputies said the was riding on his father's lap when he fell off and went under the lawnmower. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Deputies said they're seeing this as an accident. 

    According to deputies, the father wasn't under any influence. 

