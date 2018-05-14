WATCH LIVE: Woman to face judge in 2015 stabbing death of teen cousin

The suspect in the 2015 stabbing death of her 17-year-old stepcousin is expected in court Monday.
Olivia Smith, then 18, was accused of killing her step-cousin, Abbey Hebert outside an Acworth home.
According to the criminal warrant, Smith and Hebert had argument which turned physical when Smith grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Hebert. Smith then chased Hebert outside the home where witnesses described seeing the teen on top of Hebert, stabbing her multiple times.
Smith was charged with felony murder.
There was a vigil after Hebert’s death where her classmates came out to remember her.
"She was just an outgoing young lady, just a great kid, well-liked by everyone," Allatoona High School Principal John Kelly said.
Hebert's father said he doesn't know why his daughter was killed.
"I don't get to see my child again. Abbey K. Hebert, I will never get to hear her voice again," Abbey's father, Steve Hebert, said.
