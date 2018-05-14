0 Metal pole crashes through woman's windshield on I-285

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A grandmother is warning others after a metal rod came flying through her windshield as she drove down Interstate 285.

Chelsea Harper says she’s thankful her 5-year-old grandson was in the back seat at the time.

“I just see it coming at me,” Harper said. “I said, ‘What? Oh, my God. What is this?’ And before I knew it, it went through my window.”

The pole came crashing through the passenger side of her windshield.

“Anybody in the front seat would have been gone,” she said.

Harper was taking her grandson to the park when it happened near the Forest Park sign on I-285 eastbound around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

She says she was driving in the fast lane when she noticed traffic slowing down.

“I see a large piece of metal coming at me. There’s nothing I can do but just grab my steering wheel and it just comes straight in,” she said.

She said the impact was loud and glass flew everywhere, but she was able to keep control of the car.

“Nothing but God,” she said.

Luckily, she and her grandson weren’t hurt.

Harper wonders if the metal rod fell from a truck. She wants the person who left it on the road to do the right thing.

“Come forward. You know you did this. This could have turned -- I don’t even want to say what it could have been,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

She said this incident should serve as a reminder to drivers to make sure they tightly secure the loads they are carrying.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.