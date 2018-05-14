ATLANTA - We may see a record-high temperature today in Atlanta!
“Today’s record high of 91 set in 1881 is in jeopardy,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
According to Severe Weather Team 2, highs are expected in the low 90s this afternoon.
There’s a code orange air quality alert in effect again today for metro Atlanta, Monahan said.
Today's record high is 91 set in 1881 -- we'll be close to it this afternoon. Already in the low 80s around metro Atlanta. @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 14, 2018
“The area of low pressure and deep tropical moisture now over the eastern Gulf and Florida will start moving this way tonight into tomorrow, bringing increasing rain chances to north Georgia,” Monahan said.
The system will bring plenty of rain to the southeast over the next several days.
“Rain and storms will be widespread across north Georgia tomorrow through the end of the week,” Monahan said.
The increased chance of rain and additional cloud cover will pull temperatures back to around average.
“Widespread rain and storms will continue over the weekend as deep tropical moisture continues to get pulled toward north Georgia,” Monahan said.
Through the end of the week, 3 to 5 inches of rain is likely to fall across north Georgia.
The hot and dry pattern is about to come to an abrupt end with several wet days this week. Rainfall totals Tuesday-Friday are likely to be in the 3-5" range across north Georgia.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 14, 2018
I'll have the latest data on the timing live on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/qOzQWZjZbh
