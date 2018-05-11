0 Judge who canceled court to attend Super Bowl pep rally under investigation

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the state agency which oversees judges is investigating an Atlanta judge whose work habits and judicial conduct have been the subject of complaints.

Investigative reporter Richard Belcher says one incident includes a Super Bowl pep rally.

The judge in question is Terrinee Gundy.

Former mayor Kasim Reed appointed Judge Gundy to the municipal court bench in 2013.

She is one of two judges who hold 8 a.m. sessions for defendants jailed overnight.

Scores of defendants, most poor, many mentally ill, are brought from jail to face relatively minor charges, such as public urination or disorderly conduct before Gundy.

Early last year, she took a break one day, but not to handle other court-related work. Instead, she went to a Super Bowl pep rally for the Atlanta Falcons at City Hall.

CHANNEL 2 INVESTIGATES:

A picture from a court-related website shows Gundy at the pep rally.

Belcher was told she did not hold court that day.

Belcher has learned that incident is one subject of an investigation by the state judicial qualifications commission or the J.Q.C.

"Folks know Gundy to not show up, to postpone or to cancel court," Mary Hooks told Belcher.

Hooks works with the defendants’ advocacy group Southerners On New Ground or S.O.N.G.

She spoke more openly than most about Judge Gundy and the impact if court is delayed or canceled.

"I mean, it's real simple: people have to go back to the cage until they have another court," Hooks said.

What we found when we began looking into Gundy’s arrival time each day, and the extraordinary measures one lawyer said she had to go through just to get her defendants a hearing, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

