Jailing Juveniles: 2 Investigates the flaws a judge says allows kids to work the system

Flaws in Georgia’s juvenile justice system came into focus in November 2016. That’s when two teenage brothers shot and killed 51-year old Anthony Brooks at a southwest Atlanta gas station.
Police had previously arrested and released Charlie and Isaac McDaniel dozens of times.
The family of Anthony Brooks tell Channel 2 Action News reporter Sophia Choi the system failed them. But they also say jailing juveniles may not be the answer.
The last few minutes of Brooks’ life were captured on a security camera at a Shell gas station on Campbellton Road.
In the video, he can be heard shouting to anyone who would listen that the two boys terrorizing the neighborhood were in the parking lot.
“It has been a tremendous loss for our family,” Tawanna Brooks, Anthony’s aunt, told Choi. “It was a mixture of hurt obviously from the loss of Anthony. But also just really angry at the judicial system.”
Her anger erupted after learning about the extensive criminal history of the McDaniel brothers. The boys were well-known for gas station “slider” thefts – stealing purses from unlocked car doors at gas pumps.
"They failed the community and now Anthony is dead," Brooks said.
