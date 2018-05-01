BUYER BEWARE: Clark Howard warns of home inspection nightmares

Buying a home? Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard has an important warning for you.
Howard says it’s a standard step when you’re buying a home to hire a home inspector, but making sure you have the right inspector is even more important.
“To make sure the home is okay, you have to make sure the inspector is too,” Howard said.
The warning from those who fell victim to bad inspections and what Howard says you need to know before hiring a home inspector, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Beth Sherwood and her husband bought their Acworth home because the needed space to care for their severely autistic son as he gets older.
“The ultimate goal was to be in a bigger home,” Sherwood explained. “We did want a full basement and the goal of that was that he, in all likelihood, is going to be living with us.”
Sherwood said the problems began five or six months after moving in.
“The first thing was our back deck, in the sense it was pretty much about to fall off the house,” Sherwood said.
