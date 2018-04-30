Your bottled water is probably contaminated with tiny plastic particles, researchers find

Bottled water is big business with $200 billion in sales worldwide. Many drink it because it they believe its healthier than sodas or tap water.
But one researcher says bottled water isn't so pure. She says there’s a good chance you may be ingesting tiny plastic particles when you drink out of plastic bottles.
In the U.S., bottled water sales have surpassed carbonated soft drinks.
So how pure is the water in plastic bottles? We traveled to the State University of New York at Fredonia where researchers had already found plastics in tap water, but found twice as much in bottled water.
The brands that had the most microplastics and what health experts have to say about ingesting plastics, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
They tested 11 brands from around the world and found tiny particles called microplastics in 93 percent of them
“Like a period at the end of a sentence or a grain of salt, that kind of size,” lead researcher Dr. Sherri Mason said.
Mason, a chemistry professor, was surprised at the level of microplastics her team found in popular brands.
“On average in every bottle we tested, we found 325 pieces of microplastics within each liter of bottle water,” she said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}