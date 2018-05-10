Dangerous police chases: Here's how often metro Atlanta officers chase suspects

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation revealed metro Atlanta police departments chased fleeing suspects in vehicles 879 times over the past 15 months.
More than 60 local agencies provided chase numbers to Channel 2’s Craig Lucie and discovered that little research is done nationally on police chases or their outcomes.
What we're learning from the number of chases being tracked across metro Atlanta and the potentially life-saving information they are providing local law enforcement, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Police officers have seconds to decide if a suspect at large is dangerous enough to risk a vehicle pursuit.
“Roughly one person a day in this country is killed in a pursuit,” LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar told Lucie.
Dekmar chaired the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police's committee on pursuit in 2006. Their report remains one of the best looks at chases in Georgia.
The report examined case law, technology and recommended tracking pursuits.
“Look at the outcomes so that you can determine whether or not there is a policy issue or a training issue before an officer is injured or killed or a citizen,” Dekmar said.
Since that report, more than 120 agencies that have received voluntary state certification through the Chief’s Association are now required to submit annual pursuit data.
