Tired of robocalls? The game changing app that helps you avoid them

ATLANTA - Robocalls are more than a nuisance. They are becoming more common, and many times, the calls can lead to identity theft and worse.
The Federal Trade Commission received over 4 million robocall complaints in 2017 alone, the most in American history.
“I’ve literally considered changing my number because I would get an obscene amount of spam calls,” Jae Harrison Patterson said.
Patterson understands the pain. As a small business owner and mother of two small children, she doesn't have much time to waste.
“It used to be that you’d just see a number from Saudi Arabia, and you’d be like, ‘That’s clearly not for me,’ and just not answer it, but they’ve gotten slick, and they are numbers that are really close to mine,” Patterson said.
It’s stories like Patterson’s that keep Ethan Garr and the team that created RoboKiller motivated to stop the calls.
How the ‘game changing’ app allows users to avoid robocalls and get a little revenge at the same time, Monday on Channel 2 Action News.
